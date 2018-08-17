Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Jet Airways under pressure

17 August 2018 - 12:11
NOSEDIVE: India, the world’s fastest-growing major aviation market, is also one of the toughest in which to survive, with premium carrier Kingfisher Airlines collapsing and legacy Air India needing repeated state bailouts. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DHIRAJ SINGH
NOSEDIVE: India, the world’s fastest-growing major aviation market, is also one of the toughest in which to survive, with premium carrier Kingfisher Airlines collapsing and legacy Air India needing repeated state bailouts. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DHIRAJ SINGH

Jet Airways India was once at the forefront of India’s rapidly growing market for air travel, but budget carriers and surging fuel prices are backing the airline into a corner.

Shares of the carrier, part-owned by Etihad Airways PJSC, plunged 15% on Friday in Mumbai after the company postponed announcing its first-quarter earnings, less than a week after denying a report that it needs drastic measures to cut costs and bolster its finances.

Barclays lures SocGen analysts

Barclays Plc, one of Europe’s biggest investment banks, has hired a team of equity analysts from rival Societe Generale SA as CEO Jes Staley seeks to make more money from trading stocks. Warren Ackerman has joined as head of European consumer equity research; Michael Sanderson will be co-head of diversified financial research. Four others are also joining the UK bank.

Staley has approved the hiring of more than 50 equity traders and analysts since last year in a bid to revive the bank’s stocks unit, which has been struggling, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Bloomberg

Barclays puts Brexit plans into action with move of EU assets to Ireland

The British bank says the unit will primarily consist of Barclays corporate, investment and private banking activities
Companies
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nedbank: The quiet man of SA banking
Money & Investing
2.
MTN unfazed by difficult regimes
Money & Investing / Results
3.
Red flags over EOH’s water deal
Money & Investing
4.
All eyes on Oceana’s new CEO
Money & Investing

Related Articles

Indian airline Vistara places $3.1bn aircraft order
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airlines cash in as online retailers boost demand for air freight
Companies

Narendra Modi’s attempts to flog Air India stall at takeoff
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Tata balks at strings attached to Air India
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.