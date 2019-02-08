CHECKOUT COUNTER: Woolworths stocks less plastic

3. Tesla makes a surprise shift

A note from JPMorgan Chase last week highlighted the exit of Tesla’s CFO as a key disappointment, following Tesla’s mixed results. The note pointed to the outgoing executive’s "long automotive industry experience" and 11 years at the company.

Founder and CEO Elon Musk announced the shift in the final moments of an earnings conference call. Deepak Ahuja, 56, will be replaced by Zach Kirkhorn, 34, who is at present a vice-president in finance.