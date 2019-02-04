Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Maye Musk sticks up for her boy

Elon Musk’s mother took to Twitter this past week to blame the media and short sellers for manipulating Tesla stock, which fell nearly 4% last Wednesday

04 February 2019 - 10:54
Former Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Former Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

1. Putting up a wall

Condé Nast will put all of its titles behind digital paywalls by 2020. The company already has titles including The New Yorker, Wired and Vanity Fair behind metered paywalls, which don’t allow readers to access more than four articles a month unless they subscribe. Condé Nast publishes GQ, Bon Appétit and Architectural Digest.

2. Hilton, Netflix tie-up

Hilton guests can soon log into their Netflix accounts, the companies announced this week. Initially, the personalised streaming will be available in Hilton’s Connected Rooms, mobile-centric hotel rooms the chain introduced in 2018. The rooms allow guests to control lighting and temperature. Guests will be able to log into their Netflix accounts using the Hilton Honors mobile app or the TV remote’s Netflix button.

3. Sticking up for her boy

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter this past week to blame the media and short sellers for manipulating Tesla stock, which fell nearly 4% during trading last Wednesday. Maye Musk, 70, the new face of and ambassador for cosmetics giant CoverGirl, added in a subsequent tweet that the media does not want to share positive news which promotes the "clean energy" used by the electric cars.

4. BMW, Daimler ‘to team up’

BMW and Daimler are planning to co-operate in the development of autonomous driving systems, according to a news report in German paper Handelsblatt. The companies are considering a merging of product development and mutual disclosure of patents. The aim would be to reduce development costs.

CHECKOUT COUNTER: The future of footwear

Nike has unveiled its first self-lacing smart basketball shoe. The Adapt BB, priced at $350, does more than just lace itself
Money & Investing
9 days ago

Most read

1.
GLOBAL MARKETS: Starbucks tops forecasts
Money & Investing / Global Markets
2.
CHECKOUT COUNTER: Maye Musk sticks up for her boy
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter
3.
How much is MultiChoice really worth?
Money & Investing
4.
Richemont’s online gamble
Money & Investing

Related Articles

German rival ProSieben sees pressure easing as Netflix raises prices
Companies

Cable TV firm Comcast revenue above estimates
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Netflix gains millions of subscribers but investors are still unhappy
Companies

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Jaguar to axe 4,500 jobs
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

JAMIE CARR: Netflix’s bonanza of content
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Meet Tesla’s new CFO, young enough to be a youth league member
Companies

With much financial manoeuvring to be done in 2019, Tesla’s numbers man quits
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.