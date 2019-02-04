CHECKOUT COUNTER: Maye Musk sticks up for her boy

1. Putting up a wall

Condé Nast will put all of its titles behind digital paywalls by 2020. The company already has titles including The New Yorker, Wired and Vanity Fair behind metered paywalls, which don’t allow readers to access more than four articles a month unless they subscribe. Condé Nast publishes GQ, Bon Appétit and Architectural Digest.

2. Hilton, Netflix tie-up

Hilton guests can soon log into their Netflix accounts, the companies announced this week. Initially, the personalised streaming will be available in Hilton’s Connected Rooms, mobile-centric hotel rooms the chain introduced in 2018. The rooms allow guests to control lighting and temperature. Guests will be able to log into their Netflix accounts using the Hilton Honors mobile app or the TV remote’s Netflix button.

3. Sticking up for her boy

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter this past week to blame the media and short sellers for manipulating Tesla stock, which fell nearly 4% during trading last Wednesday. Maye Musk, 70, the new face of and ambassador for cosmetics giant CoverGirl, added in a subsequent tweet that the media does not want to share positive news which promotes the "clean energy" used by the electric cars.

4. BMW, Daimler ‘to team up’

BMW and Daimler are planning to co-operate in the development of autonomous driving systems, according to a news report in German paper Handelsblatt. The companies are considering a merging of product development and mutual disclosure of patents. The aim would be to reduce development costs.