Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Amazon chooses finalists for second headquarters

25 January 2018 - 08:02 ZEENAT MOORAD

A weekly round up of the hottest international retail and consumer news.

1. Starbucks experiments with cashless outlet

Global coffee chain Starbucks has started testing a cashless system at a location in its home town, Seattle. The store accepts only card and phone payments. A Starbucks spokesman says the test will help the group understand how cashless forms of payment could affect its customer experience.

2. Amazon chooses finalists for second headquarters

E-commerce giant Amazon has narrowed the search for its second headquarters to 20 options — from 238 bids. The Seattle-based company plans to invest as much as US$5bn in development and create 50,000 jobs wherever it builds its newest hub. The list now includes Chicago, Dallas, New York and Atlanta.

3. Halo Top deal off the table

Consumer-products giant Unilever, which owns Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s and Breyers ice-cream brands, has reportedly backed out of buying fast-growing niche ice-cream maker Halo Top. Halo Top, whose tubs display the number of calories it contains, bills itself as "low-calorie, high-protein and low-sugar". It is owned by US business Eden Creamery.

4. Nestlé sells US operation to Ferrero Rocher

Swiss food group Nestlé has agreed to sell its US confectionery business to the Italian firm Ferrero Rocher for $2.8bn. Ferrero’s brands include Nutella, Kinder and Tic Tac. Nestlé’s US unit has been underperforming rivals like Hershey and Mars for years. Consumer preferences have also been shifting towards healthier snacks like "clean" snack bars. The business represents about 3% of the Swiss company’s US sales.

Also in FM:

Resilient: behind the investor panic

The question arises why the market has assumed the Resilient group is next in Viceroy’s firing line
Money & Investing
20 hours ago

The reawakening of the Rand Club

Historic Joburg institution is working hard to keep up with necessary changes
Life
23 hours ago

How Steinhoff made Wall Street banks bleed

The cost of the Steinhoff debacle is spreading far and wide
News & Fox
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Montauk's renewable energy pitch
Money & Investing
2.
Will MMI get its groove back?
Money & Investing
3.
BACKSTORY: LG’s Cy Kim
Money & Investing / Backstory
4.
ANALYSE THIS: Investec Equities’ David Smith
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Related Articles

FT COLUMN: The case for ending Amazon’s dominance
Opinion / Columnists

Boost for 150,000 US employees as Starbucks’ salaries get caffeine kick
Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever goes natural
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.