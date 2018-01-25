CHECKOUT COUNTER: Amazon chooses finalists for second headquarters

Swiss food group Nestlé has agreed to sell its US confectionery business to the Italian firm Ferrero Rocher for $2.8bn. Ferrero’s brands include Nutella, Kinder and Tic Tac. Nestlé’s US unit has been underperforming rivals like Hershey and Mars for years. Consumer preferences have also been shifting towards healthier snacks like "clean" snack bars. The business represents about 3% of the Swiss company’s US sales.