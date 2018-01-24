Boost for 150,000 US employees as Starbucks’ salaries get caffeine kick

Chicago — Starbucks plans to spend $250m on new employee benefits, including a pay boost for domestic workers, in the wake of the federal tax overhaul.

The coffee chain will increase pay for its 150,000 US hourly and salaried employees in April, following its regular annual raise earlier this month. It was also taking its paid sick-time benefit national, allowing workers to save up time off to use for themselves or family, Starbucks said on Wednesday.

Starbucks becomes the latest US company to pledge a portion of its federal tax-cut windfall to employees, which the coffee giant calls "partners." Apple said earlier in January that it was giving most of its staff a $2,500 bonus. Wal-Mart, meanwhile, plans to hike its starting wage to $11 an hour and give out $400m in one-time bonuses.

"Investing in our partners has long been our strategy," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a memo to employees. "Due to the recent changes in US tax law, we are able to accelerate some significant partner investments."

Unlike Wal-Mart, Starbucks is not touting a new starting wage. The coffee giant says the new level will vary by region, and it already pays more than the minimum wage in all 50 states.

Starbucks also has been investing in mobile technology to fix congestion at pick-up counters in the US, where sales have struggled to keep pace with international growth. The company is slated to give investors an update on its progress when it reports earnings on Thursday.

The employee changes come after Starbucks hired Aon to compare its benefits with similar companies. The analysis found that the coffee company could improve its sick-time policies. Starbucks also is giving an extra 2018 stock grant to US employees, and will expand parental leave to include nonbirth parents.

Bloomberg