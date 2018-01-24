Companies / Retail & Consumer

Boost for 150,000 US employees as Starbucks’ salaries get caffeine kick

24 January 2018 - 16:55 Leslie Patton
Starbucks, Rosebank. Picture: SUPPLIED
Starbucks, Rosebank. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chicago — Starbucks plans to spend $250m on new employee benefits, including a pay boost for domestic workers, in the wake of the federal tax overhaul.

The coffee chain will increase pay for its 150,000 US hourly and salaried employees in April, following its regular annual raise earlier this month. It was also taking its paid sick-time benefit national, allowing workers to save up time off to use for themselves or family, Starbucks said on Wednesday.

Starbucks becomes the latest US company to pledge a portion of its federal tax-cut windfall to employees, which the coffee giant calls "partners." Apple said earlier in January that it was giving most of its staff a $2,500 bonus. Wal-Mart, meanwhile, plans to hike its starting wage to $11 an hour and give out $400m in one-time bonuses.

"Investing in our partners has long been our strategy," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a memo to employees. "Due to the recent changes in US tax law, we are able to accelerate some significant partner investments."

Unlike Wal-Mart, Starbucks is not touting a new starting wage. The coffee giant says the new level will vary by region, and it already pays more than the minimum wage in all 50 states.

Starbucks also has been investing in mobile technology to fix congestion at pick-up counters in the US, where sales have struggled to keep pace with international growth. The company is slated to give investors an update on its progress when it reports earnings on Thursday.

The employee changes come after Starbucks hired Aon to compare its benefits with similar companies. The analysis found that the coffee company could improve its sick-time policies. Starbucks also is giving an extra 2018 stock grant to US employees, and will expand parental leave to include nonbirth parents.

Bloomberg

ZEENAT MOORAD: Starbucks wakes China

Consider this: Starbucks opens a store in China at a rate of one every 15 hours
Opinion
1 month ago

Why fast food stocks are losing their flavour

Cash-strapped customers add to the burden of a sector with its share of both blows and bonuses, writes Stafford Thomas
Investing
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: The curse of the megabrands

Taste’s pricey deal with Starbucks and Domino’s proves that you’re not guaranteed success just because you have superstar brands
Opinion
2 months ago

Taste plans to raise more than its market capitalisation

Fast-food franchising group will raise more than its market capitalisation when embarking on its fifth rights issue in slightly more than three years
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Poundland seeks management buyout after Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Ascendis selloff attributed to scandal over ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
5.
Singh dodges blame for Tegeta and McKinsey ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Starbucks to extend health cover in China to parents of employees
Companies

Taste Holdings bets farm on Starbucks
Business

Little appetite for Taste’s jewellers?
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.