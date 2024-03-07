Revamped Edgars dressing sensibly
Margins before market share — it’s not a space race, says Retailability CEO
07 March 2024 - 05:00
The big retailers continue to roll out stores despite a tough economic environment. But Edgars is holding back on space expansion, having decided not to chase market share at the cost of bottom-line profit.
Edgars has reduced its coverage by just over 18,000m² of space and closed three underperforming stores in the past nine months, all in smaller outlying areas...
