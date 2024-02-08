French connection: thebattle for MultiChoice
The smart money says the pay-TV group’s rejection of Canal+ is not the end of what is, in fact, a multi-decade courtship
08 February 2024 - 05:02
“The M&A dance is in full swing,” is how Protea Capital Management’s Jean Pierre Verster describes MultiChoice Group’s rather curt rejection of Canal+.
Not only has it rejected the R105 cash offer for each of the 65% of the shares the French group doesn’t own, but MultiChoice has taken the unusually forceful step of terminating year-long discussions with the French entertainment group, and withdrawing the cautionary announcement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.