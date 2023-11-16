TFG closes the credit taps
The retailer is taking a much more conservative approach to applications as it waits for load-shedding to abate
16 November 2023 - 05:00
It’s credit crunch time at TFG, the owner of brands such as Foschini, @home, Sportscene and Jet.
The group approved only 17% of applications for store credit cards in the six months to end-September, despite receiving a record number of 2-million applications since the pandemic. Previously it would have accepted a higher proportion of these applications, it says, but has now cracked down because of rising bad debts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.