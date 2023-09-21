HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: Using my tax-free savings to restore an emergency fund

This week we look at whether it’s ever a good idea to withdraw from your tax-free savings pot to replenish emergency cash reserves

21 September 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Question:

Along with investing R3,000 in my tax-free account every month, I also invest a sizeable amount offshore. We’ve had a few unforeseen expenses recently which have reduced my emergency fund. My plan is to sell half my offshore investment to rebuild my emergency fund. I was also toying with the idea of pausing my offshore investment entirely until I’ve rebuilt my emergency fund. Which is the better option?

— A Facebook Fat Wallet Community member

Answer:

We'd suggest you halt offshore investments for a few months and use this cash to rebuild your emergency fund. The problem with selling the offshore investments is that this could trigger a tax event (capital gains tax), as well as fees on the transaction and then, of course, fees in returning the money back into rand.

What’s more, if you have a need for your emergency fund while rebuilding it you still have the option of selling some offshore assets to help out — the above caveats notwithstanding.

A last point: you never mentioned withdrawing money from your tax-free account, which is totally correct. With the lifetime limits imposed (R500,000) you really don’t want to be taking out money from there because the withdrawal doesn’t reset the limit — so you have a lower limit for the rest of your investment life.

— Your Money team 

We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

YOUR MONEY: Help! My life policy premiums have rocketed

What to do when the premiums you were paying for life insurance have risen almost threefold? We suggest a few options
Money & Investing
1 week ago

YOUR MONEY: Emigration and your RA

Planning to leave SA? This week we look at how best to withdraw your pension fund
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

YOUR MONEY: Which is better for securing your heirs’ wealth: a trust or a company?

This is a follow-up to Graeme Körner’s three-part series on how to best set up a portfolio for your heirs
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Momentum Metropolitan braces for the two-pot ...
Money & Investing
2.
Growthpoint battles the interest rate blues
Money & Investing
3.
Banking on South Africa’s corporates
Money & Investing
4.
SIMON BROWN: How to build an investment portfolio
Money & Investing
5.
YOUR MONEY: Using my tax-free savings to restore ...
Money & Investing

Related Articles

NICK VAN RENSBURG: Time to rethink the regulation 28 limit

Opinion / Columnists

WARREN WILKINSON: Save like a billionaire

Opinion

SIMON BROWN: Two pots for your pension

Money & Investing

South Africans missing out on offshore money

Money & Investing

YOUR MONEY: Cash is riskier than you think

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.