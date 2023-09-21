Along with investing R3,000 in my tax-free account every month, I also invest a sizeable amount offshore. We’ve had a few unforeseen expenses recently which have reduced my emergency fund. My plan is to sell half my offshore investment to rebuild my emergency fund. I was also toying with the idea of pausing my offshore investment entirely until I’ve rebuilt my emergency fund. Which is the better option?
READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: Using my tax-free savings to restore an emergency fund
This week we look at whether it’s ever a good idea to withdraw from your tax-free savings pot to replenish emergency cash reserves
Question:
Along with investing R3,000 in my tax-free account every month, I also invest a sizeable amount offshore. We’ve had a few unforeseen expenses recently which have reduced my emergency fund. My plan is to sell half my offshore investment to rebuild my emergency fund. I was also toying with the idea of pausing my offshore investment entirely until I’ve rebuilt my emergency fund. Which is the better option?
— A Facebook Fat Wallet Community member
Answer:
We'd suggest you halt offshore investments for a few months and use this cash to rebuild your emergency fund. The problem with selling the offshore investments is that this could trigger a tax event (capital gains tax), as well as fees on the transaction and then, of course, fees in returning the money back into rand.
What’s more, if you have a need for your emergency fund while rebuilding it you still have the option of selling some offshore assets to help out — the above caveats notwithstanding.
A last point: you never mentioned withdrawing money from your tax-free account, which is totally correct. With the lifetime limits imposed (R500,000) you really don’t want to be taking out money from there because the withdrawal doesn’t reset the limit — so you have a lower limit for the rest of your investment life.
— Your Money team
We want to hear from you! Send questions to yourmoney@fm.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.