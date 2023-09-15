NICK VAN RENSBURG: Time to rethink the regulation 28 limit
Raising offshore investment allowance of retirement funds from 30% to 45% led to negative outcomes
15 September 2023 - 05:00
Controversial regulation 28 changes came into effect in February 2022, allowing SA retirement savings funds to increase their offshore allocation from 30% to 45%.
This led to a range of negative outcomes, which were probably not intended or expected at the time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.