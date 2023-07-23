WARREN WILKINSON: Save like a billionaire
Eleven savings habits anyone can practise
23 July 2023 - 06:34
Maybe it’s crossed your mind that it must be rather nice to be, well, ridiculously rich. You’ve possibly even given thought to what car you’d buy or what you’d want to splash out on for a loved one. But beyond purchasing the odd lotto ticket or being somewhat tempted by that investment “opportunity” that spells pyramid scheme, there’s not all that much you can do (at least, not legally) that’ll get you rich quick, right?
Actually there is quite a bit you can do that will set you on the right track to becoming wealthy, though it certainly won’t get you there overnight. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now