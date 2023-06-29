Money & Investing

UNIT TRUSTS

South Africans missing out on offshore money

South Africans have been wary of bulking up their offshore funds even as returns skyrocket

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

The first half of the year has been good for offshore funds — due partly to the rand’s volatility and due partly to a return in confidence in the shares of some of the world’s largest companies.

The tech sector, which received a lashing last year, regained some ground. The S&P 500, laden with some of the world’s largest tech players — including Apple, Amazon and Microsoft — returned more than 17% in dollar terms over the 12 months to June 22...

