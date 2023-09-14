HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

KAP: Stick this one out

The company’s performance of late has inflicted plenty of pain on its diehard fans, but patience may just be worth it

BL Premium
14 September 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

If industrial conglomerate KAP performs in fits and starts for the next while, then ... suck it up.

KAP’s  profits slumped in the year to end-June — in marked contrast to the more resilient recent performances by other JSE-listed industrial stocks such as Invicta, Argent, Hudaco and Super Group...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.