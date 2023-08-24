Izak Petersen, Dipula Income Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Alex Duys, portfolio manager: Umthombo Wealth Management
Buy: Dipula Property Fund
It’s a quality SA Reit that is under the radar of most institutional investors; I say quality because as an SA Reit with retail and office exposure it is likely to be one of the only counters where the FY2024 distributable income per share is expected to exceed its 2019 income, while having a lower loan to value ratio. In other words, it’s in a better position now than it was then. Dipula’s property valuations are conservative and the portfolio requires lower maintenance than most of its peers, which is important, considering the high interest rates and exorbitant municipal costs landlords are facing. It’s trading at a sizeable discount to net asset value and yet can sell noncore assets in the region of NAV. It offers a compelling yield and we believe this is sustainable with modest growth.
Sell: Discovery
Considering its expensive valuation we do not share the positive market sentiment towards the business. Discovery in our view has too many ventures locally and offshore and we’d prefer a more streamlined approach. Return on capital, especially offshore, has been below expectations. IFRS17 is causing a headache for insurance firms and Discovery might be the most affected by these changes. We remain cautious of Discovery as we find its unusual accounting, combined with aggressive actuarial assumptions and elevated levels of debt, troublesome.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Dipula, sell Discovery
Alex Duys, portfolio manager at Umthombo Wealth Management, on what the smart money is doing
Alex Duys, portfolio manager: Umthombo Wealth Management
Buy: Dipula Property Fund
It’s a quality SA Reit that is under the radar of most institutional investors; I say quality because as an SA Reit with retail and office exposure it is likely to be one of the only counters where the FY2024 distributable income per share is expected to exceed its 2019 income, while having a lower loan to value ratio. In other words, it’s in a better position now than it was then. Dipula’s property valuations are conservative and the portfolio requires lower maintenance than most of its peers, which is important, considering the high interest rates and exorbitant municipal costs landlords are facing. It’s trading at a sizeable discount to net asset value and yet can sell noncore assets in the region of NAV. It offers a compelling yield and we believe this is sustainable with modest growth.
Sell: Discovery
Considering its expensive valuation we do not share the positive market sentiment towards the business. Discovery in our view has too many ventures locally and offshore and we’d prefer a more streamlined approach. Return on capital, especially offshore, has been below expectations. IFRS17 is causing a headache for insurance firms and Discovery might be the most affected by these changes. We remain cautious of Discovery as we find its unusual accounting, combined with aggressive actuarial assumptions and elevated levels of debt, troublesome.
Also read:
Dipula reports strong interim results driven by rebound in retail
Will 2023 be the year for Reits?
WATCH: Cost cutting efforts work in Dipula’s favour
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.