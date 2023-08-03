M&A
Behind Spur’s caffeine infusion
Spur’s not saying how much it paid for the Doppio Group but investors expect big things of the deal in years to come
03 August 2023 - 05:00
After more than a decade of scouting, Spur has finally found its way into the coffee market by pouncing on the Doppio Group.
It’s buying a 60% stake in the owners of speciality restaurant brands Doppio Zero, Piza ē Vino and Modern Tailors. All told, it’s a portfolio of 37 franchised and company-owned restaurants, as well as a bakery and central supply business. (Doppio Zero, or “double zero”, refers to the 00 flour type regarded as best for pasta and pizza bases.) ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.