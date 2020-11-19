Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: New life for an old dog BL PREMIUM

After last week’s doleful deliberations on the dozens of JSE delistings, I found solace in one of the market’s original empowerment personalities still expanding his business empire.

Readers may recall the parting of ways between Johnny Copelyn and Marcel Golding — the former trade union stalwarts who founded Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) in 2014. Copelyn stayed on, to stoically steer HCI through what have been some treacherous waters lately. Golding started a new (and less-travelled) investment path by taking control (with low-key investor Hugh Roberts) of the rather obscure fashion retailing company Rex Trueform (RexTru) and its holding company, African & Overseas Enterprises (AOE). RexTru and its mainstay fashion chain Queenspark have not had a great run of late — and things got a little more threadbare during the Covid-19 lockdown when sizable losses were notched up. Efforts to diversify RexTru are still at an early stage. The property segment in Salt River is a wo...