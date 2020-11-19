MARC HASENFUSS: New life for an old dog
After last week’s doleful deliberations on the dozens of JSE delistings, I found solace in one of the market’s original empowerment personalities still expanding his business empire.
Readers may recall the parting of ways between Johnny Copelyn and Marcel Golding — the former trade union stalwarts who founded Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) in 2014. Copelyn stayed on, to stoically steer HCI through what have been some treacherous waters lately. Golding started a new (and less-travelled) investment path by taking control (with low-key investor Hugh Roberts) of the rather obscure fashion retailing company Rex Trueform (RexTru) and its holding company, African & Overseas Enterprises (AOE). RexTru and its mainstay fashion chain Queenspark have not had a great run of late — and things got a little more threadbare during the Covid-19 lockdown when sizable losses were notched up. Efforts to diversify RexTru are still at an early stage. The property segment in Salt River is a wo...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now