Twenty four percent. That’s what my sister’s bank wanted to charge her for a short-term loan to fund the transfer of her existing home loan into her name. 24%!
Now let’s be clear: she has been with the same bank since the late-1980s and is fastidious about her money. Never bouncing cheques (back when cheques were a thing), never overdrawing her account and paying her bond and credit card in full and on time every month. In short she has an excellent credit score...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Check everything, always
From your long-standing but clearly unscrupulous bank to Airbnb — check every detail of what you’re being offered
