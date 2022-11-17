Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
A toxic economy has felled many of South Africa's largest firms in recent years and yet, thanks to an imperceptible resilience, many have toughed it out
Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions
The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to fix SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to ...
Philippe Sands’s latest work, about the plight of the dispossessed people of the Chagos Islands, is a blend of political intrigue and legal nuance, with a tragic human story woven through
While group revenue for the year ended August surged 33.8% to R274m, Purple Group’s costs have shot up too — and the 250,000 new investors it added to its wildly successful trading platform EasyEquities will take some time to deliver a profit. The FM spoke to CEO Charles Savage.
Has the acquisition of clients lost its punch, given the horrible time we’ve had on the markets?..
the G spot
Can Purple Group win over the doubters?
The company was the go-go stock of early 2022, before South African and world markets tanked. Now there’s more scepticism over its prospects and that of its star asset — EasyEquities
