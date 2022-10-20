×

Bambanani eyes listing on Cape Town Stock Exchange

Melville institution Bambanani is the latest small business to seek a wider investment audience through AltVest’s burgeoning platform

20 October 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Legions of harassed parents, desperately looking for a place to eat, drink, be merry (or  work) and have their children taken care of will have passed gratefully through the doors of Joburg institution Bambanani over the past 14 years.

Now founder Caryn Cohen wants to take the restaurant concept to a different audience — co-investors, via a listing on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) next month with the backing of alternative investment outfit AltVest...

