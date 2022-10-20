Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Legions of harassed parents, desperately looking for a place to eat, drink, be merry (or work) and have their children taken care of will have passed gratefully through the doors of Joburg institution Bambanani over the past 14 years.
Now founder Caryn Cohen wants to take the restaurant concept to a different audience — co-investors, via a listing on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) next month with the backing of alternative investment outfit AltVest...
Bambanani eyes listing on Cape Town Stock Exchange
Melville institution Bambanani is the latest small business to seek a wider investment audience through AltVest’s burgeoning platform
