The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
It seems illogical for shareholders in one of the JSE’s best capital allocators, innovators and value creators to allow management to sell prize assets at a deep discount to their stated value — and get rewarded in the process.
Weird indeed. But this is one interpretation that investors might draw from the recent AGM of RMB Holdings (RMH), at which a shareholder activist protested that “we seem to be getting the worst of all worlds”. At the same time, opportunistic investors might be able to cash in on this market cynicism. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CORPORATE ACTION
How low will RMH go in selling its assets?
The company’s deeply discounted sale has infuriated activist shareholders, who argue that management is perversely motivated to offload the group’s last remaining jewels
It seems illogical for shareholders in one of the JSE’s best capital allocators, innovators and value creators to allow management to sell prize assets at a deep discount to their stated value — and get rewarded in the process.
Weird indeed. But this is one interpretation that investors might draw from the recent AGM of RMB Holdings (RMH), at which a shareholder activist protested that “we seem to be getting the worst of all worlds”. At the same time, opportunistic investors might be able to cash in on this market cynicism. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.