×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Richemont, sell BHP

Jacques Pretorius of Sinayo Securities on what the smart money is doing

23 June 2022 - 05:00
Cartier is owned by Richemont. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Cartier is owned by Richemont. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Jacques Pretorius, research analyst at Sinayo Securities:

BUY: Richemont

The Swiss luxury goods company offers good value after the release of its annual results. Chair Johann Rupert was conservative in his outlook for sales for the current fiscal year. As a result, the share price has declined considerably and is trading at a forward p:e of 17. We think this is overdone. Though sales in China, one of Richemont’s largest markets, declined in the previous financial year, we foresee that this will change. Richemont is a solid cash flow generator. We expect the rand to weaken somewhat as the commodity rally comes to an end, which makes Richemont a good rand hedge.

SELL: BHP

BHP is a good-quality mining stock and its valuation is evidence of this. The company trades at a forward p:e of 6.8 and a historic p:e of 8.1. As central banks around the world tighten monetary policy, economic growth in many countries is bound to slow down soon. This will have an impact on the demand for, and price of, commodities. We see mining companies as riskier now. While mining shares do remain strong into slowdowns, at best we think BHP will trade sideways.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Mr Price, sell Vodacom

Alex Duys, portfolio manager at Umthombo Wealth on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Alibaba, sell Snapchat

Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Reunert, sell Tiger Brands

Rowan Williams, portfolio manager at Nitrogen Fund Managers on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Remgro’s Mediclinic blunder
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: SmartWage CEO Simon Ellis
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
Transformation is everyone’s business, says ...
Money & Investing
4.
Protect your business against digital crime ...
Money & Investing
5.
BACKSTORY: Siyotula Holdings CEO Zukie Siyotula
Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.