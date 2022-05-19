Money & Investing PROPERTY Redefine’s Polish push pays off Long-suffering shareholders should soon participate in the dividend upside from the company’s newly acquired venture in Poland, despite the war in Ukraine B L Premium

At first glance, Redefine Properties’ takeover of Polish mall owner EPP couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The deal, which added about R20bn worth of assets to Redefine’s balance sheet and lifted the company’s offshore exposure from 16% to 41% in one fell swoop, was sealed at the end of February — shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine...