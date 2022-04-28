Money & Investing DELISTINGS A buyout bid bonanza for SilverBridge Shareholders in this little-known technology firm have scored, thanks to a radically higher takeover price. But should this microcap shop itself around? B L Premium

After more than 15 years of languishing in near-obscurity on the JSE’s AltX market, SilverBridge — a small technology company with a niche in the insurance sector — is suddenly enjoying its day in the sun. Still, some shareholders are taking a dim view of developments.

The share is up 36% in the past 30 days with a recently tabled takeover offer, replete with upwardly revised offer price, creating some rarely seen froth. ..