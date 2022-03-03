Money & Investing Gold bulls in for a wild ride Gold bulls are enjoying their moment, but investors need to choose between a wild ride with harmony or a steadier AngloGold B L Premium

The JSE’s gold mining shares have been doing their thing again.

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country’s nuclear capability on alert, shares in Harmony Gold climbed 14.6%, aided by an increase in the dollar gold price and abetted by the rand, which weakened in lockstep with peer currencies. It wasn’t alone: Sibanye-Stillwater rocketed 11.5%, AngloGold Ashanti gained almost 10% and Gold Fields was 9% ahead...