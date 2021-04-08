Money & Investing Bob van Dijk’s Naspers dilemma grows Tencent is reporting record numbers — but these profits just aren’t feeding through to Naspers as they should BL PREMIUM

Online gaming habits in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing reverberate all the way to Sedibeng, Gqeberha and Bloemfontein.

What happens in China matters to Naspers shareholders. Through retirement savings and index tracker funds, just about everyone with a few rand stuffed anywhere smarter than under a mattress has a stake in Naspers...