Companies / Telecoms & Technology Bob van Dijk rates ‘well-oiled Takealot’ to leave no space for Amazon Naspers boss says there is limited room for the world’s largest online retailer to enter SA market BL PREMIUM

The head of technology investor Naspers is confident its SA e-commerce unit has cornered the local market enough to fend off possible competition from the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.

“I don’t expect Amazon to enter SA soon. One main reason for that is because Takealot is doing a really really good job,” Naspers group CEO Bob van Dijk said at a media briefing. ..