Bob van Dijk rates ‘well-oiled Takealot’ to leave no space for Amazon
Naspers boss says there is limited room for the world’s largest online retailer to enter SA market
22 February 2021 - 05:05
The head of technology investor Naspers is confident its SA e-commerce unit has cornered the local market enough to fend off possible competition from the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.
“I don’t expect Amazon to enter SA soon. One main reason for that is because Takealot is doing a really really good job,” Naspers group CEO Bob van Dijk said at a media briefing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now