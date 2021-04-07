Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers and Prosus slump on news of selldown of Tencent stake

Prosus announced plans to sell up to 191,890,000 shares in Tencent, equal to 2% of the Chinese company’s issued share capital

BL PREMIUM
07 April 2021 - 12:04 Mudiwa Gavaza

Shares in technology investor Naspers and its European subsidiary Prosus fell sharply on Wednesday morning after the company announced plans to sell down its stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent. 

On Wednesday, Prosus announced plans to sell up to 191,890,000 shares in Tencent, equal to 2% of the Chinese company’s issued share capital...

