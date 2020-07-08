Companies

WATCH: How Omnia returned to profitability

Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy talks to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results

08 July 2020 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Omnia Group financial director Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Omnia Group financial director Seelan Gobalsamy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Omnia is back in the black. The chemicals and fertiliser maker has reported after-tax profit after tax of R129m from a loss of R408m previously thanks to its turnaround strategy.

Business Day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy for his take on the numbers and how well it positions the company to manage the pandemic-fuelled uncertainty. 

