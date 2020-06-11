News & Fox Private universities: We don’t need no (physical) education Remote learning opportunities presented by Covid-19 prompt Stadio to announce ambitious student numbers and profit forecasts BL PREMIUM

Covid-19 — and the remote learning imperative ushered in by the lockdown — might be just what the private education industry needs. Tertiary specialist Stadio has announced a long-term plan to serve 80,000 distance learning students at a virtual private university, along with surprisingly ambitious profit forecasts.

With most campuses closed for the lockdown, students are getting more accustomed to the disciplines of online study.