Companies Rights offer will help fund acquisitions, says Curro Potential opportunities have emerged in the current climate, says private schools group

Pitched as a deal to help it scoop up rivals reeling from the Covid-19 economic contagion and pay down debt, private schools group Curro Holdings plans to ask shareholders for R1.5bn via the sale of new shares.

Curro, majority owned by SA investment heavyweight PSG Group, has been growing fast since its launch in 1998 as parents frustrated with under-resourced and over-crowded public schools boost demand for private education.