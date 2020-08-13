Money & Investing Rob Shuter’s grand exit from MTN The company will become a pure Africa-focused telecoms operator if all goes to plan. That’s a good move, say analysts BL PREMIUM

MTN’s Rob Shuter is clearly not going to tiptoe quietly out of the CEO’s office.

The mobile group, famous for operating in some of the most troublesome emerging markets in the world, is to sell out of its interests in Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan and Iran over the next three to five years.