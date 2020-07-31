MTN’s Rob Shuter appointed CEO of BT Enterprise

Outgoing MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter will head up the enterprise unit at UK telco operator, British Telecom (BT) as from 2021.

Shuter, who is is set to step down from his role at MTN in March 2021, has been appointed CEO of BT Enterprise.

“Rob will relocate to the UK and start with BT Group in 2021 after finishing at MTN. MTN thanks Rob for his contribution over the years and wishes him well in his new endeavours,” said MTN.

In a trading update on Friday, MTN said “the succession process for the MTN Group CEO role is on track and MTN expects to make an announcement in this regard in the next four to eight weeks.”

Shuter, who joined the company three years ago, “will complete his fixed four-year contract in March 2021, as announced earlier this year and this timing will enable a seamless handover to his successor”, the company said.

He will leave the company in the midst of executing a turnaround strategy he formulated.

The move comes as the operator says it will report an earning increase of up to 170% for the first six months of 2020. It expects to report growth in earnings per share (EPS) of between 160% and 170%, which translates to a range of 660c to 686c for the period.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) growth for the company is expected to be between 115% and 125% higher than the 195c seen in the corresponding period last year, which means a range of 419c to 439c.

MTN said EPS benefited from gains of 341c on the disposal of the ATC Uganda and ATC Ghana tower joint ventures in March, while HEPS benefited from non-operational items of about 46c per share, “of which more than half related to foreign exchange gains.”

A change in accounting policies resulted in MTN registering a 47c gain in EPS from the ATC deals but this had no impact on HEPS.

Shares in MTN were 3.61% weaker in lunchtime trade on Friday, at R58.44.

