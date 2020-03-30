Barloworld delays Mongolian acquisition amid Covid-19 disruptions

Logistics and fleet management group Barloworld has delayed its acquisition of a Caterpillar dealer in Mongolia until October due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group said in February it had agreed to purchase Wagner Asia Equipment, though the group now said travel restrictions have delayed the transaction, which had been scheduled to be completed on April 1.

In terms of the sale Barloworld will acquire 100% of Wagner Asia Equipment and 49% of SGMS in the mineral-rich country for R3.252bn.

The target companies are engaged in the business of selling and distributing construction equipment, mining equipment, power systems and related goods and services in Mongolia, primarily under the Caterpillar brand.