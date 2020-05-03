MTN lowers data prices, but is it enough?

Recent mobile data price cuts by the country’s largest mobile operators may not be enough to make internet connectivity truly affordable for all South Africans, say analysts.

Telecom operators have recently reduced data prices after a two-year investigation by the Competition Commission found that internet rates for prepaid packages were too high.

After an announcement in March that it will drop data prices for its 30-day bundles by up to 50% from mid-April, on Thursday MTN reached an agreement with the commission to reduce its mobile data prices from May 1. This follows similar agreements with Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C.

As part of the agreement, the cost of MTN’s 1GB monthly data bundle, which has been the subject of much scrutiny by commission authorities, will fall from R149 to R99.

Arthur Goldstuck, MD of technology market research firm World Wide Worx, said these price cuts are “a good start, and one cannot dismiss a 33% rate cut as a token. Small data bundles have been cut by up to 40%, which makes a significant impact on the affordability of data.”

However, “this still does not address the need for truly low-cost data for the poor”, he said.

Goldstuck said data prices have been falling for many years for those who can afford large bundles. “Now it is falling for those further down the spending chain,” though “it still needs to reach the bottom of the pyramid, namely those who perceive themselves as being able to use data only on an ad hoc basis, don’t believe they can afford large bundles, and therefore use data off their airtime, which remains expensive.”