Seacom targets growth of enterprise business
CEO wants division to account for half of the company’s total revenues in future
10 May 2020 - 17:30
Fibre network operator Seacom, whose shareholders include Sanlam and Remgro, will ramp up its unit that sells network capacity to companies in a bid to increase its contribution to half of total revenue, CEO Byron Clatterbuck says.
Seacom sells internet data capacity on its networks to businesses, internet service providers and mobile operators on a wholesale basis.
