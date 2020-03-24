Don’t blame the virus for short-sighted investing practice

Globally, stock markets are reported to have lost more than $13-trillion dollars over thepast month. SA was not spared. On March 12 and 13 the JSE dropped by 10%, the biggest single fall in the JSE since 1997.

The all share index (the largest 164 listed companies on the JSE, accounting for almost the entire market cap and liquidity of the market) has fallen by more than R2.3-trillion since February 17, and by R4-trillion since the beginning of the year, a loss of more than 30% of its value.

The savings of poor and working people have been permanently damaged, thanks to the wonders of institutional investors (private pension and provident funds.)

Unlike many who attribute the economic collapse to the coronavirus itself, Éric Toussaint convincingly points out why the global economy (the SA economy being no different) is built on a petrol-soaked, house of cards and that the outbreak of Covid-19 is therefore not the cause, but merely a spark that caused the inevitable fire that’s burning the house down, this time.

Even though it may seem that the cause of the current financial crisis is the decline in labour supply due to the social-distancing required to slow the spread of the virus, this financial crisis, like the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, and many of the national crises since the 1990s have occurred as a result of increased financialisation of the global economy.

With this, an increased emphasis on investing in equity with quick and easy returns became the name of the game. This is, in fact, investment in “financial capital”, a form of capital without any links to the real economy and production, which has given us speculative bubbles, which, when they burst, wreak economic havoc.