Luck o' the Irish: a second go for Tiger's new CEO Noel Doyle is acutely aware that his own history at the company, and the firm's recent past, count against him

Noel Doyle, the man replacing Lawrence MacDougall at the helm of Africa’s largest food brands company, Tiger Brands, isn’t one to dodge the tough questions.

In his first interview since taking over from MacDougall last week, Doyle tells the FM that when he was invited to apply for the job late last year, "I thought long and hard about whether to do it or turn it down".