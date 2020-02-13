Luck o’ the Irish: a second go for Tiger’s new CEO
Noel Doyle is acutely aware that his own history at the company, and the firm’s recent past, count against him
13 February 2020 - 05:00
Noel Doyle, the man replacing Lawrence MacDougall at the helm of Africa’s largest food brands company, Tiger Brands, isn’t one to dodge the tough questions.
In his first interview since taking over from MacDougall last week, Doyle tells the FM that when he was invited to apply for the job late last year, "I thought long and hard about whether to do it or turn it down".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now