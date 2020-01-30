APPOINTMENT
Tiger Brands defends its new CEO linked to price fixing
Tiger Brands chair Khotso Mokhele says Noel Doyle is an ‘exceptionally talented individual’
30 January 2020 - 05:05
Tiger Brands chair Khotso Mokhele has defended the company’s decision to appoint as its new CEO one of the executives who was embroiled in its previous big scandal a decade ago, before the 2018 listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people.
The continent’s biggest packaged-food company said on Wednesday it had promoted CFO Noel Doyle to replace Lawrence Mac Dougall, who will retire on Friday after reaching the company’s mandatory retirement age.
