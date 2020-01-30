Companies / Retail & Consumer APPOINTMENT Tiger Brands defends its new CEO linked to price fixing Tiger Brands chair Khotso Mokhele says Noel Doyle is an ‘exceptionally talented individual’ BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands chair Khotso Mokhele has defended the company’s decision to appoint as its new CEO one of the executives who was embroiled in its previous big scandal a decade ago, before the 2018 listeriosis outbreak that killed more than 200 people.

The continent’s biggest packaged-food company said on Wednesday it had promoted CFO Noel Doyle to replace Lawrence Mac Dougall, who will retire on Friday after reaching the company’s mandatory retirement age.