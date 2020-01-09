Takeaway’s expensive tastes
Takeaway.com has apparently won the bidding war with Prosus for Just Eat. Will the price prove right in the long term?
09 January 2020 - 05:00
Here’s a thought, as we await confirmation that Takeaway.com will claim victory in the £5.5bn battle for Just Eat. What if Prosus’s head office in Amsterdam is populated by wily dealmakers who take more than a blink-of-an-eye perspective on pumping billions of dollars into "blue-sky" investment opportunities?
And what if CEO Bob van Dijk thought it would be a great idea to up Prosus’s offer for Just Eat simply to goad Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen into hiking, to stratospheric levels, his own offer for the UK food delivery leader? Having done so, Van Dijk could sit back for a year or so, waiting for the merged operation to fall short of unrealistic expectations, and then make an offer for control of the combined entity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.