Just Eat board refuses to chew fresh offer from Prosus

10 December 2019 - 09:31 karl gernetzky and mudiwa gavaza
Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL
Picture: AFP/BEN STANSALL

Just Eat, the online food delivery platform at the centre of a takeover battle between Prosus and Takeaway.com, says its board unanimously believes shareholders should reject a revised offer from Prosus.

Just Eat said the revised Prosus offer of £5.1bn (R98.32bn) failed to reflect the quality of the company’s assets and prospects, as well as the benefits of first-mover advantage in a consolidating sector.

Naspers subsidiary Prosus on Tuesday sweetened its offer to 740p offer, having previously offered 710p a share, or £4.9bn in October. This had also been rejected by the board of Just Eat.

The offer comes as Prosus seeks to build a bigger food delivery business to take on Silicon Valley company Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.

Prosus on Tuesday lowered the minimum number of Just Eat shareholders who need to accept the deal for it to go through to 50%, from 75% previously.

Just Eat said on Tuesday shareholders should instead accept the Takeaway.com offer, as it would allow shareholders to participate in the upside potential of the enlarged group, which would create greater value than the offer from Prosus.

Just Eat shareholders have until 3pm SA time on December 27 to accept the offer from Prosus, the Naspers subsidiary said on Tuesday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Prosus ups the stakes in bid for Just Eat

Netherlands-based company raises its offer for online takeaway delivery platform and lowers its acceptance threshold
1 day ago

A big appetite for online grub

Prosus intends to triple the size of its food business by 2025
2 days ago

Economy: Light amid the gloom

The economy may look grim but analysts say now is not the time to go into hibernation
6 days ago

