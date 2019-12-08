A big appetite for online grub
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Prosus aims to grow its food delivery division to a business worth $15bn (more than R220bn) by 2025, it said in a presentation to investors this week.
The company, in which Naspers holds a 74% stake, has invested $2.8bn in Brazil's iFood, India's Swiggy and Europe's Delivery Hero, among others, over the past two years. Prosus now values its food business at $4.5bn.
