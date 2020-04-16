Wildlife’s Covid-19 bonanza

Many of us lost souls in lockdown will have seen the meme of the Loch Ness monster hauling itself out of the water, accompanied by the words: "Now that the humans are in isolation, wildlife in Scotland returns to normal." As Covid-19 shuts down streets and suburbs, airports and towns, so the animals are returning. This might not take the form of the Loch Ness monster romping through the streets of Glasgow in search of Scottish shortbread, but there are countless other examples of the animal kingdom’s recent offensive.

Perky boars have been spotted wandering Barcelona’s streets. Wild turkeys have been shown munching the grass in California schoolyards, and the world’s most loved herd of goats, in Llandudno, north Wales, have been starring to virtual applause in the pages of The Guardian.

The goats are pretty much doing what goats normally do — eating –— but this time they’re doing so in deserted streets. Coming in off the fields surrounding the town, they clearly have the freedom to do mostly as they please.

You fancy they know it, too. Pretty soon one of them is going to be running for mayor.

Closer to home, the animals are also returning. The latest social media darling was a hippo, seen browsing last weekend through the streets of St Lucia in northern KwaZulu-Natal, unaware of the clicking of smartphone cameras around it.

Recent runs of sardines and anchovies off the Cape west coast seem to be unusually large, with the fish venturing closer to the shore in greater numbers than usual. This might be explained in ways other than the animals returning during lockdown, but the cormorants and seagulls catching the huge shoals of fish just off the beach don’t appear to be arguing.