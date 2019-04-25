These are the 25 best adventure destinations in southern Africa

SA has some of the best adventure sports in the world, from surfing to paragliding, mountain biking, shark diving, birding and wildlife tracking – even snowboarding. If you can dream of something wild enough, you can do it somewhere in SA.

One of the country’s best-known adventure sportsmen is Sebastian Davies, who cycled from Scotland to SA more than two years ago, arriving worn but exhilarated in Cape Town in 2010. There isn’t an adventure sport he has not tried. These days he spends most of his time paragliding, mountain biking and trail running, so who better to guide us through some of the heart-stopping thrills that await the adventure seeker in SA.

For companies looking to use adventure sports as team building exercises, this is covered by most adventure sports providers in the country. What better way to whip your team into shape than to send them off the edge of a cliff with nothing more than a parachute and a breeze, or on a Class 3 rapid on the Orange River, 100km from as cellphone tower or road.

1. Paragliding in Wilderness

“For sheer thrill, I recommend paragliding. You have to take a course at any one of several dedicated schools around the country, and that takes about two weeks,” says Davies. “You need to be single-minded about it, but the efforts is totally worth it once you take your first flight, and feel the up-draft lift you above the birds. Most of my paragliding is done near Sedgefield, close to Wilderness in the Western Cape, but there are vast areas of SA – particularly in the mountainous areas – that are under-explored.”

Until recently, SA held the world record for the longest paraglide – more than 600km from Copperton in the Northern Cape to Lesotho. There’s no need to fear dropping out toe sky, says Davies. Pilots wear parachutes to bail them out in the unlikely event of a mishap.

2. Hang-gliding in Cape Town

Wherever you find paragliding, hang gliding is not far behind. You may have seen tandem hang-gliding off Signal Hill in Cape Town. This is hugely popular throughout the Western Cape, and is actually quite safe. If you don’t want to take hang gliding lessons, hop on board with a trained pilot and enjoy the silence as you circle over Robben Island, Clifton Beach and Signal Hill. Lion’s Head in Cape Town is one of the preferred launching spots for hang gliding, and if the updrafts are in your favour, you can stay up for hours.

3. Kitesurfing in Langebaan

While you’re in the Cape you may as well throw in a bit of kitesurfing. Langebaan is famous for this, and the barriers to entry are lower than for hang-gliding or paragliding: kitesurfing courses run from two to 10 hours depending on the level of competence you want to achieve, and then you are let loose on the choppy, windswept Atlantic waves. Kitesurfing involves a kite, which pulls the surfer, sometimes at breathtaking speeds, across the water.

4. Great white shark diving in Hermanus

Travel one-and-a-half hours up the west coast from Cape Town and you will hit Hermanus, world famous for its great white shark dives. You descend in a protected cage into the water and wait. Eventually one of these beasts of the sea will appear and give you your money’s worth. Copper sharks are only slightly less intimidating than great whites, and are more frequently spotted in these waters. Then again, you may get a whole school of sharks approaching your cage. At which point you will be grateful for the meagre protections of the metal cage and the distance it puts between you and these frightful jaws.

5. Take the famous Otter Trail

Trail running is for the hard-core adventurer and is gaining in popularity. There is something primeval about packing away the cell phone and heading out into “no signal” territory. Be prepared to get tired, dirty and exhilarated. There’s high altitude trail runs in the Drakensberg, and low altitude runs along SA’s craggy eastern seaboard. The granddaddy of them all is the Otter Trail along the Eastern Cape coastline, where you can take the 42km marathon and cross four rivers. Or you can hike the trail at a more leisurely pace. Either way, this is one adventure you can tell your grandkids about.

6. Hiking in the Drakensberg

Hiking up Table Mountain has become so popular in recent years that traffic jams occur frequently on the slopes, as those descending collide with those on their way up. For the more adventurous, head off to the Drakensberg, known for some truly memorable hikes.

There’s the Rainbow Gorge hike near Bergville, the Chain Ladders hike in northern Drakensberg, several hikes around Cathedral Peak and Ploughman’s Kop in Royal Natal Park. Some of these trails will take you through dense bush, rain forest, river valleys and craggy mountain slopes. Be prepared for all weather conditions. The rivers are crystal clear and irresistible after a long walk.