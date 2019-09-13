Obituary: Cecily Sash

Like Skotnes and some of the others, Sash also collaborated with the famous Stephens Tapestry Studio to create large-scale tapestries.

Soon after the dissolution of the Amadlozi Group in 1965, Sash was awarded an Oppenheimer grant and spent a year in the UK and US studying art education. She returned highly inspired by the Op Art movement, a kind of abstraction that plays with visual and perceptual distortions and tricks created by pattern and colour. Even in these works, however, her colleagues noted the ancient influences, particularly early Cretan pottery.

Sash continued to drift between pure, hard-edged abstraction and more figurative works, often including bright colours and bold graphics with influences from the landscape, such as grasses, thorn trees and particularly birds. (One anecdote traces the recurring bird motif in her work to an incident at Jeppe, when a bird flew into her classroom and panicked.)

In the catalogue of her 1974 retrospective exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum just before she emigrated, Martienssen noted: “The fine singing precision in drawing that has been building up all these years, the finesse of paint, the fearlessness of colour, the birds who are personages, trapped, vulnerable, heartbreaking, struggling with the vain rosettes of targets from which they cannot escape, the mocking frivolous ribbons that almost, but not quite, conceal the anguish – what is all this to be called if not surrealism?”

Art in flight

Undoubtedly the bird motif represents a crossover between metaphysical and personal concerns. Berman described Sash as primarily an intellectual rather than an emotional artist, writing that “painterly devices and surface effects are, for the most part, secondary to design and order in her work”, but it became clear that the recurring symbols also indicated “emotional conflict”.

Though some accounts discount a political motivation for Sash’s emigration, she told the Hereford Times in the UK: “I left SA because I couldn’t stand apartheid anymore. I had the police coming in and taking books, thinking I might have been a communist. The university I taught at was one of the only ones to stand against the government, and people who taught at Wits were always under suspicion.

“One lived in fear of doing something wrong. I was quite afraid that I might be stopped before I left.”

Sash continued to teach and to produce art. She exhibited in the UK, France and SA. In 1999, when she turned 75, she held a series of three exhibitions at universities in SA. Her recent art continued to reference places and features of SA origin, with titles like Cape Vine.

One seminal painting, Target Composition I, which was part of a series she did in 1973/1974, and which featured in her retrospective exhibition at the time, broke all previous records for her work and fetched nearly half a million rand on auction in 2015. Her works continue to prove popular and increase in value.

Sash is survived by her brother, Leonard — who, like their father, is a doctor, and specialised in sports medicine, working for Arsenal Football Club for many years — and her nephew.