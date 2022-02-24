Life / Sport RUGBY Time for revenge in Europe So far, local teams have been poor in the United Rugby Championship B L Premium

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers must heed the lessons from their inaugural tours to Europe if they are to succeed in the next round of overseas rugby matches.

The first instalment of the United Rugby Championship (URC) has thrown up a number of surprises. While the four SA teams were always expected to struggle away from home, few could have predicted they would combine for only four wins in 16 overseas matches...