RUGBY
Time for revenge in Europe
So far, local teams have been poor in the United Rugby Championship
24 February 2022 - 05:00
The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers must heed the lessons from their inaugural tours to Europe if they are to succeed in the next round of overseas rugby matches.
The first instalment of the United Rugby Championship (URC) has thrown up a number of surprises. While the four SA teams were always expected to struggle away from home, few could have predicted they would combine for only four wins in 16 overseas matches...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now