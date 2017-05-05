Solo exhibition by Ângela Ferreira

The Johannesburg Art Gallery, which was temporarily closed after being badly damaged by heavy rain in February, opens this month with the first solo exhibition by artist Ângela Ferreira.

Born in Maputo, Ferreira grew up and studied in SA, but now lives in Wales.

Her work is focused on the ongoing impact of colonialism and post-colonialism. Much of it is influenced by her dual African-Portuguese identity.

The work on display at the Johannesburg exhibition South Facing is rooted in SA, Mozambique and Portugal. It is curated by Amy Watson.

A catalogue with newly commissioned copy by Jürgen Bock, Alda Costa, Rafael Mouzinho, Pamila Gupta and Noëleen Murray as well as Watson accompanies the exhibition.

South Facing opens at the gallery on May 7 and runs until July 30.