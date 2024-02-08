Taylor-made hit material

Taylor Swift: A pop culture phenomenon. Picture: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/John Shearer
On Sunday night, Taylor Swift won her fourth album of the year Grammy and officially became bigger than Frank Sinatra — who only managed three.
That’s one in the eye for all the haters — and there were many — who said she wouldn’t amount to much. Not much? How about north of $1bn?
Meanwhile, high praise for Grammys host, “our” Trevor Noah, for getting to the heart of why people love, or hate, Swift.
“Are you seeing what is happening here?” Noah said as the singer (late to the party) walked through the room.
“The local economy around those tables improves. Can you see that? Look at that magic right now. Look at this magic. Lionel Richie, now Lionel Wealthy.”
Such is the Swift Economy that even that icon of televised thuggery, the National Football League (NFL), may be grudgingly doffing its cap in thanks.
Viewership of NFL games has surged on the back of Swift’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, with more than 24-million people tuning in to the Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game, which the singer watched from the stands.
Swift, whose oeuvre is now a university course at places as lofty as Harvard, may be the embodiment of trickledown economics: in August last year she dished out $100,000 bonuses to the truckers who muscle her equipment around from concert to concert.
Of course, such adulation and money sticks in the craw of some, especially the 45th US president, Donald Trump, who reckons his fans “are more committed than hers”.
(Also they spend much, much less on merch and tickets.)
This is probably not a good fight to pick.
As US TV host Jimmy Kimmel noted, if Swift had told her fans to storm the Capitol on January 6, “they would be running the country right now”.
