Likud or not, Netanyahu may have to go

A sex, lies and videotape scandal.

An extramarital affair.

A member of the elite who pretends to be a man of the working class, but who also once allegedly took suitcases full of dirty laundry to Washington DC so they could be washed for free.

Thousands of dollars spent on hairstyling — not to mention $1,750 allegedly spent on make-up for a trip to New York.

An ice cream budget of $2,700.

A head of government whose family’s finances have reportedly been under investigation, even while he calls a corruption probe against him a politically motivated "witch hunt".

Where have we heard this before?

No, it’s not former president Donald "no more years" Trump but the embattled Israeli leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is once again fighting for his political life.

The above claims are a brief summary in The Washington Post of some of the minor scandals that have followed Netanyahu during his decades in Israeli politics.

Now the so-called political fox is facing an election defeat as two rival parties mull a coalition to oust him and his Likud party. Despite being marinated in political wiliness, for Netanyahu the game may be up, Likud or not.

But wait. The two political parties negotiating the deal — one far right and one centrist — have little in common. The coalition might get rid of Netanyahu in the short term but it’s unlikely to be a happy or even workable marriage. Which kind of leaves the door open for anything to happen.

A week is a long time in politics. A month is like a century. It might be too soon to wave goodbye to the wily fox just yet.

Of course, if he is defeated and the first thing he does is start issuing media statements under the letterhead "From the Office of the Former Prime Minister", then you will know that, verily, he is not only a fox but a keen viewer of Fox.