Senzo Meyiwa: Answers at last?

Six years ago on Monday, former Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus.

There were six other people in the house at the time, including Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi, her sister, Zandi, and Zandi’s boyfriend, Longwe Twala.

At first the police said it was a bungled robbery. Now they say it was a hit.

AfriForum’s head of private prosecutions, advocate Gerrie Nel, agrees with the police, but maintains that the mastermind is still at large.

In October 2014, police arrested Zamokuhle Mbatha as a suspect and detained him for two weeks. His lawsuit is pending.

There is a swirl of noninformation about the murder weapon, which has apparently been found and linked to Meyiwa’s killing.

Police minister Bheki Cele has not helped in any way to dispel the fog.

The fact that a gun was found shouldn’t make the news, he said last week. Actually, he declined to say whether a gun had been found. Or even if a suspect was in custody.

But someone had obviously talked.

"I heard that it was leaked, so how do you expect the minister to answer on leaked issues? So I will leave them leaked," Cele said, saying nothing.

A week is a long time in police work. Cele announced this week that the police’s cold case unit had cracked the case and that its investigation was "watertight".

That will be some relief to the Meyiwa family, who may have lost hope that the killers would ever be brought to justice.

But on Tuesday, the story shape-shifted again.

Some of the accused who appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court said they had nothing to answer for. Of course, they might be expected to say that. But hopes that the cold case unit’s four — yes, four — investigators could get back to solving the other 100 cases that Cele says have been dumped on them might be a bit premature.

Now would be a good time to staff the unit with more investigators.