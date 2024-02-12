News & Fox / Numbers

By the numbers | Carat colossi

The 10 largest diamond-producing countries in 2022

12 February 2024 - 07:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Click to enlarge.
Click to enlarge.

Botswana to buy 24% stake in diamond company HB Antwerp

The diamond market is struggling to recover from the effect of excessive inventories in 2023
World
5 days ago

De Beers pursues new diamond prospects in Angola

Anglo American unit has signed agreements on diamond processing and exploration prospects
Companies
6 days ago

De Beers approves $1bn investment at Botswana mine

Diamond company and Botswana government agree to the spending that will convert Jwaneng pit into underground operation
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The dark side of Stellenbosch University
News & Fox / Trending
2.
PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s quiet race to build a ...
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | Carat colossi
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Why South Africa’s exploration sector isn’t ...
News & Fox
5.
Why there’s a shortage of this crucial diabetes ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.